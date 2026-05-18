Welfare Division of JCF Hosts Health and Wellness Fair In St. Ann

More than 200 residents, police personnel and their family members from St. Ann received free medical attention on May 15, as the Welfare Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) hosted its Health and Wellness Fair at the St. Ann Parish Library in St. Ann’s Bay.

The event, which lasted from 10:00 a.m. into the afternoon, drew a steady crowd of citizens eager to check on their health status.

Sub-officer in charge of Welfare for the St. Ann Police Division, Saneisha Johnson-Watkis, told JIS News that the initiative focused on supporting people holistically by addressing not only physical health concerns but also issues such as stress, substance abuse and general well-being.

“What stands out the most is how receptive they are of this initiative. They’re coming out trying to find out about their health status and we’re really happy for that because at the end of the day, our health is our priority and health is wealth,” Mrs. Johnson-Watkis explained.

She noted that the event brought together a wide range of agencies and professionals, including representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Medical Services Branch of the JCF, the National Council on Drug Abuse, Restorative Justice, Jamaica AIDS Support for Life, the Bureau of Gender Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

She noted that the fair formed part of the JCF’s push to strengthen staff welfare and community support through the Welfare Division, which was established in 2018 to centralise and manage welfare services as a strategic priority within the organisation.

“That is the route that the JCF is taking now. So, we’re happy to see everyone coming out, both citizens and our internal stakeholders,” Mrs. Johnson-Watkis outlined.

Among those who benefited from the services was 84-year-old Donald Garricks of Free Hill, St. Ann, who received both a blood test and a heart examination during the fair.

He said the initiative was an important service for residents, especially elderly people who may not always have easy access to regular medical checks.

“You should have the Government sit down and have things like these [several] times a year for the good health of the community,” Mr. Garricks said.

Other attendees highlighted the educational benefits of the fair, particularly regarding sexual health.

Nishalay Morgan pointed out the importance of encouraging people to get tested, noting that increased awareness and education remain critical in tackling sexually transmitted diseases within communities.

Meanwhile, Nurse Faithlyn Simpson stressed the importance of healthcare workers leading by example. She indicated that she would also be participating in testing activities during the fair and expressed appreciation to the organisers, supporters and the JCF for helping to make the initiative possible.