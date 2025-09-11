Week of Activities to Celebrate Shortwood’s 140th Anniversary

Shortwood Teachers’ College (STC) in St. Andrew will host a week of activities to mark its 140th anniversary.

The Founder’s Week engagements will commence on September 22 and culminate on September 28.

The events schedule, along with an anniversary logo, was unveiled during a media launch at the institution, on Wednesday (September 10).

The theme for the celebrations is ‘Embracing the Legacy: Repositioning for the Future’.

Activities will kick off with a flag-raising ceremony on September 22 at 8:00 a.m., on the Poui Lawn, led by a Cadet Corps.

This will be followed by Alumni Invasion and a lunch- hour concert on September 23 at 11:30 a.m.

September 24 will be recognised as STC Day, when students and staff will wear branded merchandise, and will feature a street parade at 3:00 p.m.

The college will host its Open Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon and the Norma Darlington Lecture at 2:00 p.m. on September 25.

The lecture will be delivered by Professor Verene Shepherd at the Marjorie Myers Hall on campus.

On September 26, a community project will be launched at Shortwood Practising School, followed by Sip, Paint, Celebrate! on September 27 at 5:00 p.m.

The anniversary celebrations will conclude on the anniversary date, September 28, with a Thanksgiving Service at the Marjorie Myers Hall at 10:0 a.m. and a Fundraiser Brunch in the main dining room at 12 noon.

Chair of the 140th anniversary committee, Rochelle Williams, shared that in addition to these activities in September, an inaugural induction ceremony will be held on October 9.

“A very special feature for us is the launch of our digital archives. We believe in embracing the legacy and so we have worked very hard in reimagining our Shortwood mascot, Wizzy. Wizzy will journey through the archives that will be later established in the Pear Tree Café,” Ms. Williams said.

