WCJF Gets 50 Tablets from e-Learning Jamaica

Fifty tablets were handed over to the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) in December last year by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, to aid in empowering adolescent mothers and fostering their educational advancement.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of eLearning Jamaica, Andrew Lee, says the handover underscores the organisation’s mission to integrate technology into Jamaica’s education system.

“Education is a fundamental right for everyone. For young mothers, having access to these tablets will enable them to continue their education while managing their responsibilities. It is our duty to ensure that all Jamaicans, especially those in need, have access to tools that will enhance their learning journey,” he told JIS News in an interview.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to revolutionising education through technology. We aim to inspire other organisations to support similar efforts that empower underserved groups, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in a digitally driven world,” he continued.

The WCJF supports young mothers by reintegrating them into the formal education system.

The donated Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablets, equipped with 10.4-inch displays, 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM, will enhance teacher productivity and student learning experiences across the Foundation’s centres.

They will also empower students by providing access to learning resources and supporting assignment completion.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the WCJF, Novelette Howell, told JIS News that the tablets will equip the beneficiaries with digital skills and knowledge to build a brighter future for themselves and their children.

“Most of our young ladies often come from rural areas with limited resources. These devices will expose them to essential educational tools, helping to improve literacy, numeracy, and vocational skills, like hairdressing and nail technology. This will positively impact their lives and prepare them for the future,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to eLearning Jamaica, Ms. Howell emphasised that technology is important to the Foundation’s operations and is encouraging other organisations to follow suit.