Water Supply Regulations To Take Effect July 21 For KSA Amid Drought Conditions

The National Water Commission (NWC) wishes to advise the public that water supply regulations will come into effect for sections of the Kingston and St. Andrew (KSA), starting on Monday, July 21, 2025 for the Mona and Hope networks, and Wednesday, July 23 for the Constant Spring network.

This decision follows significantly reduced inflows to our major water storage facilities, driven by the drought conditions that are currently affecting sections of the island.

As at July 18, 2025, storage levels at the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam declined to 46.3% and 58.3%, respectively, prompting the need for more stringent water supply management measures. The NWC’s careful and proactive management has successfully maintained consistent service until now, despite the significant decrease in inflows.

Additionally, the NWC is presently implementing measures over the short to medium term to improve system resilience aimed at mitigating the adverse impacts of the annual dry seasons and remains committed to providing the best possible service under the circumstances.

The NWC recognises that these regulations will require adjustments to domestic routines and business operations, and we ask our valued customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this challenging period. The current regulations are expected to remain in place until rainfall conditions improve, which is anticipated by the September/October rainy season.

Water Supply Schedule for Mona Network – Effective July 21, 2025

Water Supply Schedule for Hope Network – Effective July 21, 2025

Water Supply Schedule for Constant Spring Network – Effective July 23, 2025

Customers affected by the water supply regulations are encouraged to store water for use outside of the scheduled supply hours and to practice conservation measures wherever possible.

The NWC remains committed to providing the best possible service under the circumstances and will continue to monitor conditions closely. Updates will be provided as necessary.

For more information, customers may contact the NWC Customer Care Centre at 888-225-5692 (CALLNWC) or visit our website at www.nwcjamaica.com.