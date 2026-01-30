Wards of the State Encouraged to Embrace Their Potential and Pursue Success

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has encouraged wards of the State to embrace their potential, remain resilient, and walk confidently toward success.

She was speaking during the 14th Annual Educational Achievement Awards Ceremony hosted by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) on Thursday (January 29) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.

The awards honoured students in State care who excelled in the 2025 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Senator Morris Dixon reminded awardees from CPFSA’s four regions – Western, Southern, North East and South East – that their circumstances do not define their future, urging them to pursue their dreams with determination.

“There will be people out there who may want to diminish you… but you must never let them. There is no hanging down of your head, because you know that you are special,” she said.

The Minister urged students to stay disciplined, aim high, and persevere despite challenges.

“Difficult days will come. [However], greatness is built when you show up… greatness is built when you choose discipline over distraction. Always have high standards for yourself. Don’t lower your standards,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

Sixty-four students were honoured for passing four or more subjects, including 62 at CSEC and two at CAPE, with regional top achievers and the overall top boy and girl among them.

The outstanding achievers include CSEC National Top Boys, Akeim Smith and Omar Reid; CSEC National Top Girl, Ikenya Gordon, and CAPE National Top Student, Brendan Pusey.

CPFSA Executive Director, Laurette Adams-Thomas, praised the awardees for their perseverance and dedication.

“We are not simply recognising academic results, but we are honouring discipline, endurance, and the quiet determination that carried you, our awardees, to this point where we are today. Each of you demonstrates what is possible when opportunity is met with effort, and we commend you for rising to the challenge,” she stated.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas acknowledged the vital support of educators, foster parents, guardians, and facility staff in the students’ success.

“In many ways, today’s achievements reflect, not only the efforts of the students themselves, but also the consistent support of all the adults who stood with them, believed in them, and refused to give up on them,” she stated.

Mrs. Adams-Thomas encouraged the awardees to dream boldly, reminding them that CPFSA is committed to their growth.

“Always remember…that your CFSA family remains firmly in your corner. We are committed to supporting you, guiding you, and advocating for your continued success. You do not walk this journey alone,” she assured.

The CPFSA Educational Achievement Awards highlight the resilience and excellence of young people in State care, underscoring the power of opportunity and support.