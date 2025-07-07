War on Gangs Must Be Treated As War on Terror – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says CARICOM nations must take a strong stance on organised criminal gangs, noting that gang violence must be regarded as acts of terrorism.

The CARICOM Chairman said that gang networks have evolved far beyond traditional street-level crime, posing a threat to the region’s security, and must be given the same urgency and coordination that characterises global responses to terrorism.

“I am on record as saying that we need to launch a war on gangs of a similar magnitude and nature to the war on terror,” Dr. Holness stated.

He was addressing Sunday’s (July 6) opening ceremony of the 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James.

Dr. Holness said that CARICOM countries must work together to cut off the access of criminal networks to resources, including the financial system.

He cited a July 2024 United Nations report that highlighted the problem of gangs in Jamaica, St. Lucia, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, noting that the report also linked the surging drug production in South America and widespread firearm availability to rising homicide rates.

Dr. Holness said the crisis in Haiti also serves as a reminder of the urgent need for action.

“It is the organisation of violence for profit. It is not merely street-level, dispossessed, socially excluded youngsters. There is a level of intelligence, a level of resources, a level of organisation that has been brought to crime and violence, which is being used for profit,” he pointed out.

“So, my own view is that policy and jurisprudence need to evolve to address this matter,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the scale and magnitude of the problem cannot be addressed overnight and through short-term measures.

The solution, he contended, will require significant investment and unified public support across the region.

“The JCF Technology Expo 2.0, which you can view at the conference, is intended to spotlight our shared commitment to build a safer, more resilient region by exchanging ideas, innovations and best practices,’ Dr. Holness said.

“There’s also an opportunity for you to see how the significant investments made by the Government of Jamaica in national security over the past nine years are yielding results in crime reduction and public safety,” he added.

Turning to the situation in Haiti, Dr. Holness said that the 49th Meeting of Heads of Government will provide another critical platform for dialogue on the ongoing crisis.

He reaffirmed CARICOM’s commitment to advance solutions that promote peace, stability, and development for the nation and the wider Caribbean community.

The 49th Meeting of Heads of Government continues through July 8.

It is being attended by delegations from 48 countries and will address critical regional issues, including food and nutrition security, climate change, the ongoing situation in Haiti, regional security concerns, digital resilience, and the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).