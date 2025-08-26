Wakefield and Falmouth Primary Schools Gear Up for 2025-26 Academic Year

With the 2025-26 academic year fast approaching, Wakefield Primary and Falmouth Primary Schools in Trelawny are actively preparing to ensure a seamless start to the new term.

Administrators at both institutions are implementing new programmes and introducing measures to boost student performance.

Principal of Wakefield Primary School, Michael James, told JIS News that refurbishment works are progressing to ensure the institution is fully prepared to welcome students.

“Currently, we are in the readiness phase… [which] started about two weeks ago. We are doing our painting, or… classroom furniture repairs, just getting things on track for orientation,” he said.

The students will also benefit from a structured breakfast programme supported by produce from the school’s garden. Breakfast will be served on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Students will also benefit from an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) programme, following the donation of 20 laptop computers by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited. The provisions also include a state-of-the-art touchscreen device, enabling the full reopening and utilisation of the school’s computer lab.

Mr. James pointed out that the laptops will be utilised in a reading programme to improve students’ literacy.

Meanwhile, Principal of Falmouth Primary School, Kirk Spence, indicated that annual preparatory activities – including de-bushing, beautification, and classroom painting – are currently underway to ensure the institution is ready for the resumption of classes.

“We are… almost ready for where we need to be for the school term,” he said, adding, “we don’t foresee any hiccups.”

Mr. Spence said the school sustained infrastructural damage during the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, including exposed steel, compromised roofing, and other critical issues.

However, the institution has since received government funding to support essential refurbishments.

“We received a substantial sum… to do some upgrades, re-roofing… and several other infrastructural upgrades. Some of those are still ongoing,” Mr. Spence shared.

He added that work has progressed steadily over the past several months, with multiple improvement projects already completed as part of the school’s readiness efforts.

The institution will also welcome literacy and mathematics specialists this term, as part of targeted efforts to improve student performance in external exams.

“So we have actually restructured our staff to prioritise the teaching of reading and mathematics, primarily at the lower school (grades one to three). It’s a plan to develop literacy and numeracy geared primarily to the students at the lower school,” Mr. Spence shared.