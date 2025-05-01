Vulnerable Students Can Access Support from Labour Ministry

Students at the secondary and tertiary levels are being encouraged to take advantage of support available under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for employment, entrepreneurship or to pursue further studies.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. said there are a range of interventions for vulnerable students, including internships, education and entrepreneurship grants, as wells as the Steps-to-Work programme for persons who benefit under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

“You have the rehabilitation grants, as well, so, there are a range of opportunities for students who are vulnerable or who need to get some additional support, not to mention the Ministry of Education where there is another whole set of opportunities that they can access,” he noted, while addressing a Boys’ Day event at Central High School in May Pen, Clarendon, on Tuesday (April 29).

“If you are in high school, you can get help; if you’re in tertiary, there are scholarships and grants that you can access as well. The Ministry is focused and committed to do everything we can to give to those who don’t have that traditional support,” he added.

The Minister urged the youngsters to use the resources available to them to find out where they can receive help, noting that the information is readily available.

“Get the knowledge; don’t wait for it to come to you. You have access to everything online. Every single Ministry is online; all you have to do is Google it. Google social intervention programme, Ministry of Labour and Social Security; it will pop up,” he pointed out.

Minister Charles Jr. noted that the Ministry has parish offices across the island that are manned by personnel who will listen to their needs and process their requests for assistance.

“There are so many ways to get access to the information to help you,” he noted, further advising students who need support to speak with their guidance counsellors.

For further information, persons can visit the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s website at mlss.gov.jm or call (876) 922-8000-13.