VOX Technology Providing AI-Powered Solutions For Businesses

Jamaican businesses and organisations now have access to home grown Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to increase productivity, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation.

Vox Technology Limited, a company that specialises in cutting-edge AI products for various industries to enhance efficiency, safety, and customer experiences, was officially launched at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (April 25).

The entity customises solutions for healthcare, tourism, security, insurance,

transport and logistics, telecommunications, warehouse management and inventory, finance, national security, among other industries.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the launch marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Jamaica – one rooted in innovation, driven by technology, and powered by purpose.

“It represents what’s possible when Jamaican talent meets global ambition, and when we choose to build rather than borrow, when we decide to shape the future, rather than wait for it. Vox is not just a tech start-up; it’s a statement that Jamaica is ready to lead in the digital age,” he noted.

He pointed out that Jamaica is already implementing AI tools across many sectors, leading to digital innovation that is transforming the economy, services, and people’s way of life.

“Whether it’s reducing traffic congestion, improving patient care, securing our energy grids or optimising logistics and transportation, AI has already proven its value in solving real world problems.

“And now, with the launch of Vox Technology Limited, we have a Jamaican company ready to help its country navigate this transformation with skill, vision, and Jamaican ingenuity,” Mr. Vaz said, noting that the company will be able to address the challenges that matter most to Jamaicans.

Minister Vaz said that the work being done by Vox Technology directly aligns with several of the Ministry’s core strategic objectives.

He noted, for example, that the company’s expertise in Edge computing and telecommunications will help Government bridge the digital divide as it expands broadband access across the island through the Universal Service Fund (USF).

In addition, he said, Vox can help modernise Jamaica’s transport system to make it smarter, safer, and more efficient, and strengthen energy resilience with utility and energy AI, allowing for the monitoring of the grid, prediction of energy usage and loss reduction.

“These contributions are timely and critical, and the Ministry welcomes them and looks forward to working with Vox to deliver on the path of a digitally connected, secure, and inclusive Jamaica,” Minister Vaz added.

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Vox Technology Limited, Ranjita Sanumpudi, noted that AI already exists in Jamaica, and the company is looking to imbed it more deeply and meaningfully into the systems that matter the most, whether in healthcare, logistics, national security or the everyday operations.

She emphasised that Vox’s focus is on using innovation to help people, not to replace them