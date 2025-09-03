Voting Underway in 2025 General Election

Voting is in progress at more than 7000 polling stations across the country’s 63 constituencies as Jamaicans cast their ballot to choose the next government.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am and will close at 5:00 pm.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, noted that all eligible voters in line at 5:00 p.m. will be allowed to exercise their franchise.

He is urging individuals to take along their renewed identification (ID) card.

He said that persons who do not have an ID card will still be allowed to vote but the process will take a little longer because it will involve taking an oath.

“We urge persons when they come to the polling stations to be patient and adhere to the instructions that are given by our staff members, the EOJ (Electoral Office of Jamaica) supervisors, the presiding officers and whatever instruction they get from the security forces,” he said.

Mr. Brown is reminding persons that the use of a cellphone is prohibited in the polling stations.

“The taking of photographs or an instrument that allows the taking of a photograph is not allowed. Remember, the process is a secret and taking a photograph of you marking your ballot is a breach,” he said.

The operation of the general election is guided by the Representation of the People Act (ROPA).