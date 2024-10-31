Voters to Elect MPs for Trelawny Southern and St. Andrew North Western on Nov. 22

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that voters in the Trelawny Southern and St. Andrew North Western constituencies will go to the polls on Friday, November 22, to elect their Members of Parliament (MPs).

“Nomination day will be Wednesday, November 6,” the Prime Minister said, during Wednesday’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

“I encourage all eligible voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote and participate actively in the democratic process,” the Prime Minister said.

The St. Andrew North Western seat is now vacant, following the departure of former Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, who is to take up a role as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), effective October 31.

Former Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marrisa Dalrymple, had resigned last year.