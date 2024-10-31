| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
National Honour & Award – October 2024

Voters to Elect MPs for Trelawny Southern and St. Andrew North Western on Nov. 22

By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, October 31, 2024
Office of the Prime Minister
Share
Voters to Elect MPs for Trelawny Southern and St. Andrew North Western on Nov. 22
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, speaks at Wednesday’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that voters in the Trelawny Southern and St. Andrew North Western constituencies will go to the polls on Friday, November 22, to elect their Members of Parliament (MPs).

“Nomination day will be Wednesday, November 6,” the Prime Minister said, during Wednesday’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

“I encourage all eligible voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote and participate actively in the democratic process,” the Prime Minister said.

The St. Andrew North Western seat is now vacant, following the departure of former Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, who is to take up a role as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), effective October 31.

Former Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marrisa Dalrymple, had resigned last year.

Last Updated: October 31, 2024

More From: Office of the Prime Minister
NHT Extends Deadline for Disaster Relief Assistance to November 30
By: Rocheda Bartley, Oct 14, 2024
Gov’t Enabling Jamaicans to Generate Wealth
By: Judana Murphy, Oct 10, 2024
Jamaica Post Warns Customers About Phishing Scams
By: Rocheda Bartley, Oct 01, 2024
Skip to content