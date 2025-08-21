Voters Allowed Time Off to Vote on Election Day

As Jamaicans prepare to exercise their democratic right on September 3, employers are reminded of their legal obligation to allow workers time off to vote.

The Representation of the People Act (ROPA) provides that employees are entitled to up to three hours off to attend polling stations on Election Day.

During an interview with JIS News, Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, Glasspole Brown, pointed out that “this three-hour time slot must be granted to employees working a standard eight-hour shift between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., while those whose shifts start after 7:00 a.m. or end before 5:00 p.m. are expected to vote before or after their work hours”.

“If the person works on a shift and the shift starts at 10:00 a.m. that person is not entitled to the three hours. It is assumed that between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00. a.m. they would have taken advantage of going and casting their ballot prior to coming to work. If an employee’s shift ends at 2:00 p.m. the same thing applies in the sense that it is expected that they will take the time between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to go and cast their ballot,” Mr. Brown explained.

He also used the opportunity to remind voters that polling stations across the island will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. and that “persons in line after the official closing time will still be allowed to vote”.

Voters are being encouraged to arrive at a time that is convenient for them, to avoid unnecessary crowding.