Volunteers Plant 300 Trees at Dunn’s River Watershed for World Earth Day

In a dynamic show of environmental stewardship, more than 50 volunteers converged at the Dunn’s River Watershed in Bogue Estate, St. Ann, to plant 300 trees in celebration of World Earth Day on Tuesday (April 22).

The initiative, jointly spearheaded by the Sandals Foundation, Forestry Department and Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), highlighted the vital importance of conservation in safeguarding the island’s natural environment and bolstering its tourism industry.

The volunteers, including 35 team members from Sandals and Beaches Resorts and 20 JFB firefighters, planted Blue Mahoe, Jamaica’s national tree, Cedar and Bitter Damsel seedlings.

These trees were chosen for their adaptability and significance to the local ecosystem.

Forest Manager at the Forestry Department’s Northwestern Region Office, Ian Wallace, told JIS News that the exercise not only honoured the environment, but also emphasised the critical role of conservation within Jamaica’s forest reserves.

“Earth Day reminds us of what the environment gives to us and why we must protect it. Bogue II is a 455-hectare forest reserve, used exclusively for conservation and education. Activities like these help to maintain the forest’s pristine condition while engaging the public in environmental stewardship,” he said.

Mr. Wallace warned against the illegal removal of trees, emphasising the potential long-term damage to tourism, water security and biodiversity.

“It is important for us to be mindful that whatever happens here in a negative way will impact the coastline very shortly. So it is important for us to understand that negative activities inland will affect the tourism product,” he underscored.

The event also highlighted the importance of corporate involvement in environmental preservation.

General Manager for Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Gary Holgate, said the tree-planting initiative, which began in 2017 under the leadership of the Sandals Foundation, has grown steadily over the years.

He shared that since the programme’s inception, more than 3,000 trees have been planted in the forest reserve, underscoring the organisation’s long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Even during COVID-19 lockdowns, we continued planting. Today (Tuesday), 35 of our team members joined the effort, many on their day off,” Mr. Holgate added.

Noting that the undertaking is “the genesis of real change”, the General Manager maintained that “every company should be part of this movement to ensure future generations inherit a healthy environment”.

For her part, JFB Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Area Two, Julian Davis-Buckle, said the event aligns with the Fire Brigade’s broader environmental protection goals.

“For us as firefighters, we believe that conservation of our environment is very important. It helps us as firefighters, because we are approaching the bushfire season and we understand, when these trees are burned and not replaced, the detriment it can have on our environment,” she noted.

Firefighter, Brittania Walker, described the event as a meaningful first for her.

“I planted three trees, and it’s my first time doing so; it felt great to contribute in such a tangible way,” she shared.

Earth Day, which has been celebrated on April 22 each year since 1970, serves to promote environmental protection and awareness.

The year’s observance was held under the theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet’.