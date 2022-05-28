Vocational training institute establishes school of agriculture in Bushy Park, St. Catherine

Jamaica’s food security and productivity thrust is expected to be bolstered with the Institute of Vocational and Professional Training’s (IVPT) establishment of a School of Agriculture in Bushy Park, St Catherine.

Speaking during the school’s launch on Thursday (May 26), IVPT Executive Chairman, Randy Finnikin, said the institution is “seeking to cement the formalisation of training that leads to certification in agriculture.”

He indicated that while some aspects of agriculture have been taught at IVPT over the past 15 years, these have not been as extensive as programmes delivered at the Institute’s Schools of Health, Business, Driving, Hospitality, and Construction.

“When the pandemic hit, we recognised that questions around food security were [increasingly] becoming… an issue. Therefore, we felt that it was opportune to bring [the] School of Agriculture to the forefront and push enrollment in agriculture training,” Mr. Finnikin told JIS News.

He said the school will focus on an “upskilling philosophy methodology” designed to advance the skills of existing farmers and target persons looking to pursue a career in agriculture.

Major partners in the venture are Jamaica Broilers, Calyx Services, and HEART-NSTA Trust, which were among the organisations mounting display booths and whose representatives made presentations at the launch.

Keynote speaker, Acting Principal Director, Economic Planning and Policy, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Kevin Condappa, noted that “as a country, we cannot go wrong when it comes to [a] deliberate focus on agriculture, as it is a major engine of growth.”

Spring Fresh

He pointed out that the sector “supports livelihoods, builds communities, and drives the achievement of national goals, contributing seven to eight per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and directly employing in excess of 200,000 persons.”

Mr Condappa commended the IVPT on its beekeeping programme, which is its flagship agricultural project, that has produced the institution’s ‘Spring Fresh’ brand of honey and bee products.

Director of the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), Dr. Al Powell, in his remarks, noted that the AIC, which is the Ministry’s business facilitation arm, is looking to put thousands of acres of idle lands into production “to make sure [that agriculture’s] contribution to GDP is very, very high.”

He informed students of several financing opportunities dedicated to the agricultural sector, such as loans and grants from the Ex-Im Bank, Development Bank of Jamaica, and JN Bank, among other entities.

Meanwhile, persons comprising the first student cohort are eagerly awaiting the commencement of classes at the IVPT’s School of Agriculture.

Among them is Nathaniel Fogah, who maintained that “agriculture is a must for the society.”

The youngster, who is already a Level Two Welding and Level Three Electrical student, told JIS News that “I am definitely looking forward to learning about agricultural science.”

The Institute of Vocational and Professional Training is the training arm of the Spring Village Development Foundation.

Over 33,000 individuals have been trained by the institution since its inception. Enrolment for the School of Agriculture’s programme is slated to begin in June.