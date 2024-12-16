Visitors Reminded to Fill Out Online Version of Immigration C5 Form

Visitors are being reminded to fill out the online version of the Immigration/Custom declaration (C5) Form to allow for a smoother process when they arrive on the island.

“To all our visitors coming, especially all Jamaicans coming home, you must fill out the C5 form electronically first, make sure you do that. Fill it out on the plane when you’re flying in to avoid the bottleneck when you come, so that you do not have to do it manually,” Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said.

The Minister was addressing an appreciation breakfast hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for staff at the Sangster International Airport (SIA), in St. James, on Sunday (December 15).

Mr. Bartlett encouraged Jamaicans returning to the island to fill out the form prior to arriving, as all other processes at the airports will ensure their arrival goes smoothly.

“We want this whole thing to be seamless, so I want to use this opportunity to urge all our visitors and Jamaicans in particular, to fill out the C5 form online before you leave your home, or while you’re at the airport, or while you’re on the plane flying. So, when you land it is all just seamless, because we have the e-gates and facial recognition in Jamaica to make sure you can move through seamlessly and quickly,” he pointed out.

During the event, the JTB recognised staff members and support organisations with agency, special and Chairman’s awards.

Among the awardees were immigration and customs officers, as well as red cap porters and police officers based at the airport.

Members of staff also won hotel stays among other prizes, while participating in a raffle drawn during the event.