Visitor Arrivals Could Triple if Downward Trend in Crime Continues – Tourism Minister

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica’s tourism sector could see visitor arrivals double or even triple, provided the ongoing downward trend in crime continues.

His remarks come in response to Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ recent comment that crime remains the primary barrier preventing Jamaica from reaching 10 to 15 million visitors annually.

Delivering the keynote address at the St. James East Central Scholarship Programme Fundraiser at the Iberostar Hotel in St. James, on May 3, Dr. Holness highlighted the critical importance of addressing crime to unlock Jamaica’s full tourism potential.

Minister Bartlett, who is also Member of Parliament for the constituency, said the Prime Minister is absolutely correct. “If we keep weeding out the bad apples and maintaining our focus on safety and security, we could see visitor numbers soar beyond what we have ever imagined. The vibes are right; people around the world are telling us they want to come to Jamaica,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that the current decline in crime has significantly enhanced Jamaica’s image as a safe and welcoming destination.

“What we’re witnessing now in terms of crime reduction is not just good news for the tourism industry but also for our local communities,” the Minister said. “A safer Jamaica means a better quality of life for our citizens and a more attractive destination for travellers,” he added.

The Minister pointed to recent statistics indicating a steady decrease in violent crimes and other criminal activities across the island.

“Our crime rate has been trending downward, and this positive trajectory is reflected in the increasing number of visitor arrivals and revenue generated from tourism. This is a testament to the effectiveness of our ongoing security initiatives and community engagement programmes,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr. Bartlett highlighted that the improving safety landscape could likely influence the United States Department of State’s travel advisory, which is currently under review.

He pointed out that Jamaica’s tourism industry is experiencing a robust recovery, with recent figures showing increased visitor arrivals and higher revenue.

Looking ahead, Mr. Bartlett reiterated Jamaica’s commitment to sustaining the positive trend.

“We are investing heavily in security infrastructure, community-based patrols, and tourism-specific safety protocols. Our goal is to create a seamless, safe experience for visitors from the moment they arrive until they leave,” the Minister said.

“Our message to the world is clear: Jamaica is safe, welcoming, and ready to host more visitors than ever before,” Mr. Bartlett added.