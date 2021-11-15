Visiting Medical Mission Perform Successful Cardiac Surgeries On 12 Children

Twelve patients of the Bustamante Hospital for Children recently underwent successful cardiac surgeries at the institution, courtesy of the visiting Gift of Life and Chain of Hope Medical Mission.

The team comprises medical practitioners from the United States and United Kingdom.

Their visit was facilitated by the Rotary Club of New Kingston in tandem with Rotary International.

Club President, Kerese Bruce-Patterson, told JIS News that the surgeries, initially scheduled for 2020, were rescheduled due travel restrictions resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which prevented the team from coming to Jamaica.

She said Mission, which was in the island from November 8 to 12, has left a lasting impression, noting that other stakeholder partners were “overwhelmed and thrilled” by the outcome of the life-saving operations and the fact that the children are doing well.

Mrs. Bruce-Patterson pointed out that the Mission was conceptualised in 2011 by the club’s past President, Godfrey Boyd.

She said the ensuing supporting engagements also included construction of the cardiac unit at the Bustamante Hospital with $100 million from Digicel Ireland.

Support was also provided by Gift of Life, Chain of Hope, and other organisations and individuals.

Parent of one of the children, Shermott Facey, said his daughter can now enjoy a full life.

He pointed out that in light of the challenges she experienced since birth, the life-saving operation “is a blessing.”

Senior Medical Officer at the Hospital, Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, said “it is an important milestone that we are doing it now, as we restart resumption of services, in spite of COVID.”

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who visited the hospital, noted that “we really and truly must celebrate and recognise the lessons from each visit.”

“That [is], without partnerships we cannot advance public health. That is just a reality that we have to face, accept and, indeed, promote,” he added.

Manager for Fundraising and Operations at Chain of Hope Jamaica, Nola Phillpotts Brown, said the mission is important because it provides skills and medical supplies, and facilitates the exchange of best practices and training.