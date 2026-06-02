Visit of USS NIMITZ a Symbol of Friendship Between Jamaica, US

The Government has welcomed the arrival of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to Kingston as a symbol of the longstanding partnership between Jamaica and the United States (US).

The ship docked at the Port of Kingston on Monday (June 1), as the final stop on the Southern Seas 2026 Goodwill Tour, underscoring a shared commitment to maritime security, regional stability and goodwill exchange.

Speaking at an arrival and media tour, Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, welcomed the vessel and its crew, noting Jamaica’s proud tradition of hospitality.

Minister Hill recalled seeing the USS Nimitz in action during his time in the Middle East, emphasising the ship’s historic capabilities and the significance of its presence in Jamaican waters.

“We’re pleased to have you here,” he said, noting that Jamaica values its relationship with the US, which is the island’s largest trading partner.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the US for rendering humanitarian aid to the country in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy in Kingston, Scott Renner, said that the carrier’s presence in Jamaica is the ultimate representation of bilateral collaboration.

“There’s not a better symbol of the security cooperation between the US and Jamaica and our work on maritime security than this incredible ship being here today. You know, it really is part of an overall relationship we have with Jamaica,” Mr. Renner said.

He noted that roughly 19 Jamaican and Jamaican-American sailors work hand-in-hand with their American counterparts in the overall operation of the vessel.

During the five-day stay in Jamaica from June 1 to 5, the crew of the USS Nimitz will engage in several community projects alongside members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

These include painting and repairing schools, hosting American football camps with youth groups, and hosting tours of the ship by students from the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and other institutions.

While in port, the over 4,000 sailors aboard the USS Nimitz will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Jamaica’s cuisine, hospitality, and music.

Commander of Carrier Strike Group 11 on the USS Nimitz, Rear Admiral Cassidy Norman, expressed his profound gratitude for the warm Jamaican welcome, describing the nation as a “trusted partner and a leader in the Caribbean.”

“Our Southern Seas 2026 mission is centered on one simple idea – security enables prosperity,” said Rear Admiral Norman.

“We view our security, our stability, and our prosperity as being intricately tied to yours. Jamaica plays an important role in regional stability through maritime security, professional maritime education, and leadership across the Caribbean,” he added.