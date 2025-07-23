Visit of Logos Hope Supports National Focus on Literacy – Senator Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has welcomed the visit of the Logos Hope, noting that the ship’s presence is a timely reminder of the power of books to inspire, connect, and transform lives.

The vessel, known as the world’s largest floating book fair, is in Jamaica for its 15th official visit.

Addressing Tuesday’s (July 22) official opening ceremony of the book fair aboard the ship, which is docked at the Cement Coal Pier in Kingston, Senator Johnson Smith said the Logos Hope is in Jamaica at a time when there is renewed national focus on improving literacy.

“Jamaica, through our Ministry of Education, is particularly focused on literacy and early reading interventions, training over 13,000 teachers across 986 schools to prepare them for summer literacy and remedial programmes, as well as the start of the new school year in September,” she pointed out.

“This programme will deliver a 60-minute daily reading block in schools and will seek, together with all the treasures that the Logos is bringing here, to prove that one book can shift a mindset and shape a future,” she pointed out.

She encouraged students to tour the vessel and immerse themselves in the literacy offerings.

“On board this vessel are thousands of titles in dozens of languages, with each one being a passport to new ideas, new countries, new challenges, new perspectives and new solutions for readers,” she said.

“This is a wonderful and rare opportunity to enter a floating sanctuary, one where the written word and the imagination are always celebrated and promoted,” she said.

In addition to the literacy offerings, the Minister noted the importance of the ship in fostering people-to-people and cultural exchanges, building international relationships and mutual understanding and unity among the community of nations.

“The Logos Hope is far more than a ship. She is a vessel of engagement promoting unity and community in a world full of challenges,” she continued.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in remarks delivered by Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, extended greetings, and appreciation to the crew.

“The presence of this remarkable vessel, home to over 350 volunteers from more than 60 countries, is a powerful symbol of service, unity, and faith in action,” he noted.

He reminded that the ship’s mission goes beyond books.

“Through partnerships with local churches and organisations, you bring tangible assistance – glasses, school supplies, vocational tools – and more importantly, you bring encouragement. You remind us that even in a complex world, simple acts of kindness and faith still carry great power,” the Governor General said.

He encouraged Jamaicans to embrace the opportunity for personal growth through reading.

“Begin with just one book and let that be the beginning of a lifelong journey,” he said.

For his part, Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, acknowledged the profound impact the Logos Hope continues to have on Jamaicans, especially the youth.

He also urged citizens to take advantage of the vessel’s visit, especially at a time when digital media often overshadows traditional reading.

“Logos Hope stands as powerful a reminder of the adventures found in the pages of a book,” he said.

“Welcome back to Kingston, and may your visit be as impactful as before,” he expressed.

The Logos Hope will be docked in Kingston until August 19, before heading to Montego Bay from August 22 to September 14, continuing its mission of book sales, cultural exchange, and community outreach.