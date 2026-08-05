Visit of Ghana’s President Reinforces Partnership in Advancing Reparatory Justice – Shepherd

The visit by President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has reinforced the growing partnership between Africa and the Caribbean in advancing reparatory justice, says Professor Emerita of Social History at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Verene Shepherd.

Speaking with JIS News during the President’s tour of the Seville Great House and the handover of African houses at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann on Tuesday (August 4), Professor Shepherd said the visit marks another important step in strengthening Jamaica’s long-standing ties with Ghana, while building international support for reparations.

“This visit has just cemented and reignited the passion we have for that reconnection with our motherland… we’re joining our minds, we’re joining our advocacy, we’re cementing our relationship, a relationship that will continue to grow,” she said.

Professor Shepherd, who also serves as Vice Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission and is a member of Jamaica’s National Council on Reparation, noted that the visit is particularly significant because President Mahama spearheaded the successful adoption of a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution earlier this year, declaring the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement as crimes against humanity.

She pointed out that Seville Heritage Park is a fitting venue for the visit, given its historical links to enslaved Ghanaians.

“This is a space where Ghanaians lived, so it’s very important for us in Jamaica to be able to showcase this space as a part of cementing that relationship with Ghana. We know that there’s a burial site here, we know that there are some African houses that will be dedicated… so we’re cementing that relationship in terms of a space where Ghanaian ancestors were,” Professor Shepherd said.

Meanwhile, President of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) and African Communities League (ACL), Jamaica Division, Steven Golding, said the visit comes at a defining moment in history, as 2026 marks 500 years since the beginning of the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans.

“For an African president to be coming to the diaspora, to be joining the fight for reparations at this time and in this year, 500 years after the first of us were stolen from Africa, is of great significance,” Mr. Golding told JIS News.

He added that President Mahama’s presence in Jamaica also highlights the deep historical and cultural ties that have long existed between Ghana and Jamaica.

“We give thanks to the President for coming forward to strengthening that relation,” Mr. Golding said.