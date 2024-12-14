Victoria Palms Becomes First Relocation Project Under NSHP

The New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) has entered a new chapter, with the handing over of keys to residents in phase one of the Victoria Palms Housing Development in Denham Town, Kingston on Friday (Dec. 13).

The 12 unit, two-storey development, constructed at a cost of approximately $72 million, was the first to be delivered under modality two of the initiative, which addresses the relocation of vulnerable communities.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the relocation project demonstrates the Government’s commitment to revitalise urban spaces, and will be accelerated.

“The Government has a good plan, a strategy to deal with this issue of informal settlement, urban deterioration, urban areas affected by crime and that is, we are going to dedicate a substantial part of the budget, having now developed the administrative and technical part of it, to (facilitate) the acceleration of the project,” he noted.

“We are going to build this at scale in communities across Jamaica that are like Denham Town or St. Paul’s Lane. (We) are going to go there and intervene in that situation; we are going to rebuild the community and rebuild your house. That is the commitment of this Government,” he said.

Dr. Holness urged the beneficiaries to take care of the property and use the asset for their economic well-being.

“The objective of the Government is to give you legal possession of the land to empower you as a homeowner and a landowner to make you a truly enabled economic agent by giving you ownership of an asset,” he pointed out.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, said the complex, which will house 43 persons, exemplifies the vision and adaptability of the NSHP in addressing diverse housing challenges through partnership.

She noted that the Ministry collaborated in the undertaking with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), which identified lands to accommodate the project.

“This collaboration demonstrates the strength of inter ministry cooperation which will offer a fresh start to families living in inadequate circumstances. It will foster stability, hope, and create opportunities for future generations,” she added.

Launched in 2018 by Prime Minister Holness, the NSHP is designed to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor and disadvantaged population by providing quality, affordable and sustainable housing.

Approximately 280 units have been delivered to date, impacting the lives of over 1000 Jamaicans. Another 50 units are under active construction.

Beneficiaries are required to sign a social contract which establishes the terms of usage, maintenance and inspection of the units.

Most housing units, to date, have been delivered under modality one of the programme, which is the provision of indigent housing across all 63 constituencies, with each constituency receiving five units per annum.

The third modality is the Upgrading of Tenements (Big Yards), with one such project to be undertaken per constituency.