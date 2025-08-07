Vibrant Display of National Pride at Grand Gala

In a vibrant display of national pride, Jamaicans gathered at the National Stadium in Kingston on Wednesday (August 6) to celebrate the nation’s 63rd year of Independence at the annual Grand Gala.

The event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, with persons adorned in the national colours in keeping with this year’s Independence Day theme, ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green and Gold’.

Persons cheered, danced and waved flags as they were treated to various cultural and contemporary music and dance performances, displays from the security forces and a spectacular drone show, which highlighted aspects of Jamaica’s history.

The event included the presentation of the Reggae Icon award to three outstanding reggae artistes – Leroy Sibbles, Capleton, and Beres Hammond.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in reflecting on Jamaica’s journey since 1962, cited the establishment and preservation of the nation’s democracy as among its greatest achievements.

“Well, there are many great things that we have achieved…. I’d like to say that Jamaica has the oldest black democracy in the world, and we have never had a break in our democracy, and our democracy is strong,” he said.

Another point of pride is the country’s economic progress, which he noted, is attributed to good fiscal management and fiscal discipline.

Dr. Holness expressed pleasure at the turnout of Jamaicans at the National Stadium for the Grand Gala, and the significance that the facility holds in the life of the country.

He reiterated plans to upgrade the stadium to better accommodate the massive crowds that gather for national events and to celebrate the global dominance of the country’s athletes, which he noted, is also among the country’s achievements.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, expressed immense pride in the sea of national colours at the Grand Gala, which, she noted, reflects this year’s Independence Day theme.

“I am just proud of everything. This year has been great; every year we try to do better,” she told JIS News.

“The fact that people have turned up in their national colours… I am really very proud, and I think it is a great moment as we celebrate,” she added.

She noted the importance of preserving Jamaica’s culture and heritage, particularly for young people, highlighting the work of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), and the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica/Jamaica Memory Bank, in this regard.

She noted that the NLJ, which operates under the Legal Deposit Act, has a mandate to safeguard the works of Jamaican creatives.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that we preserve… and protect our culture,” the Minister said.

She encouraged Jamaicans to embrace their unique identity, while recognising the vast contributions that have been made regionally and globally.

“You have a culture of which you must be proud. You have a heritage of which you must be proud. You have given the world a new religion in Rastafari, you have given the world many musical icons… . You have given the world a new music that has penetrated all corners of the world. We have the best coffee in the world; we have so much to be proud of,” Minister Grange outlined.

She went on to point out that Jamaica’s Independence Day celebrations are a global statement of pride and confidence in the nation’s future.

“This little piece of rock, we are special,” the Minister declared.