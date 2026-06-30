Veteran Teacher Proud of Guiding Top Primary-School PEP Student to Success

She has been teaching for more than 20 years but was thrust into the spotlight recently with the release of this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.

Dian Dennis is the teacher of the top primary-school PEP performer, Jasonnia Beadle, from Park Mountain Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth.

Mrs. Dennis has been teaching Jasonnia since last September when she entered grade six and is proud of helping to guide her to success.

She describes the top performer as quiet and reserved, who has to be called on to participate or respond in class but who is always correct when she does.

“She’s always on point; even if she doesn’t answer, everything is on point but if she gets it wrong, she always comes to ask, what was wrong with it. She is okay with explanations and her homework assignments are on point and perfect. She has never been late with her homework,” a proud Mrs. Dennis said.

The teacher spoke with JIS News when Education Skills, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, visited the institution on June 25, to offer personal congratulations to the celebrated student.

The more than 400 students enrolled at the school were still on a high at the achievement.

Mrs. Dennis said that Jasonnia has an almost perfect attendance record but in the event that she is absent, she will call to request work that she has missed. She takes responsibility for her school work and is always reading or studying with other students. She is also consistent in her work.

“She has been performing at the top level from grade four and makes time for the Brownies club, is an avid reader and plays online games. She is not much of a playing child but she reads a lot. Because she is so focused, I expect her to keep on excelling,” Mrs. Dennis said.

The veteran teacher told JIS News that her star pupil is “intrinsically driven”.

“We have motivational sessions every morning and they repeat their affirmations. Jasonna is motivated and you won’t come into class to find her chatting or playing,” she pointed out.

Jasonnia will join her cousins at Hampton School for Girls come September, and Mrs. Dennis is expecting her to continue to excel.

With Josannia’s success, Mrs. Dennis, who has been at Park Mountain since 2009, said the expectation is for even greater accomplishments next year, telling JIS News that she is up to the task.

While noting the challenges, she said she is in the profession for the long haul and has no plans to leave the country or her Jamaican students.

Mrs. Dennis shared that everything she does is in the best interests of her students, noting that she is motivated when they do well.

“It’s not the salary that keeps me; it’s moments like these. It doesn’t matter the set of students I get each year, by the end of the year, I am extremely proud of them,” she told JIS News.