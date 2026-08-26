Vendors Receptive to ‘Liv Gud’ Market Movement

The Ministry of National Security and Peace’s ‘Liv Gud’ Market Movement is enhancing efforts to reduce interpersonal violence in St. James.

Project Lead of the Liv Gud Market Movement and Corporate Communications Manager at the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Jodian Thompson, said vendors have been receptive to the movement’s message of promoting peace and positive interactions in the market space.

The Market Movement was launched in July as part of the Liv Gud Anti-Violence Campaign to reach adults across Jamaica, complementing programmes that target children in schools.

The initiative was implemented in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Municipal Corporations, the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

RADA has made a significant contribution, particularly by helping the team to reach vendors who are also farmers and providing agricultural supplies for distribution.

Ms. Thompson said vendors have shared issues affecting them and how they have sought to resolve them, demonstrating the importance of promoting positivity and peace-building in the market space.

“The response from the vendors in the market, so far, has really been one filled with energy and excitement to see us, to engage with us,” she said in an interview with JIS News, during the Liv Gud Market Movement’s activation at the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday, August 21.

Commanding Officer for the St. James Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Eron Samuels, welcomed the initiative, highlighting its alignment with the JCF’s commitment to foster direct community engagement in St. James.

SSP Samuels noted that the parish has seen an increase in interpersonal incidents, with many stemming from simple quarrels between families, coworkers and individuals.

“We are seeing a major reduction in gang-related murders and crime-related murdersq but there has been an increase in the percentage of interpersonal murders,” he said.

He noted that partnering with the Liv Gud Market Movement provides an opportunity to take the peace-building message directly into an everyday community environment and encourage peaceful interaction.

SSP Samuels said the Market Movement is among the approaches being used to reduce interpersonal violence.

For Sharolyn Boyd, vendor at the Charles Gordon Market, the initiative is a timely reminder for vendors.

“We need reminders on a daily basis… . Regardless of what we are going through, trials and tribulations and the endless stuff that’s taking place around us, we still can live good,” she said.

Ms. Boyd said she demonstrates the message by supporting fellow vendors, including allowing a colleague whose shop was destroyed to sell from her space.

Another vendor, Yanique Green-Palmer, said she was pleased to receive items donated by the Ministry, which she views as an opportunity to help promote the Liv Gud message.

“I feel good to know that I can endorse the brand,” she said.

She also called for greater unity among Jamaicans. “If we can just come together as one, the country will be a very better place,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Thompson said plans are under way to return to communities to assess whether the ‘Liv Gud’ message and values are being maintained, with further plans to expand into smaller community markets.

The core message she wants vendors to remember is: “Respect sells faster than quarrel, and argument really makes no money.”