Vaccination Crucial in Safeguarding Public Health – CMO

Vaccination has played a crucial role in safeguarding public health and reducing the burden of preventable diseases in Jamaica, says Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, the CMO noted that the country’s long history of immunisation has been instrumental in eliminating several life-threatening illnesses.

“We’ve eliminated polio, measles and rubella from Jamaica because of vaccination. This has significantly reduced the strain on healthcare services and lessened the trauma families face when children fall ill,” she noted.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie underscored the success of the expanded programme on immunisation, introduced in 1977, which now includes vaccines for hepatitis B, tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and Haemophilus influenza.

Parents were reminded of their responsibility to ensure that their children are vaccinated before entering primary school, as outlined in the country’s immunisation regulations.

“These requirements have given Jamaica an advantage in protecting children from an early age,” the CMO said.

Amid global concerns about vaccine hesitancy, the CMO stressed the importance of immunisation in protecting individuals and communities.

For the ongoing flu season, Jamaicans are encouraged to take advantage of the free flu vaccine, which protects against the most common viruses circulating each year.

“Even if you contract the flu after getting vaccinated, the symptoms are less severe,” Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie pointed out.

She emphasised that vaccines remain a proven method for reducing hospitalisations and preventing unnecessary illness and death, stating that, “the evidence is clear… vaccination significantly improves public health outcomes and reduces preventable diseases”.