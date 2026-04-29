UWI’S Cancer Research Advances with Clinical Trials in Development

Two clinical trials are in development as the University of the West Indies (UWI) advances cell line research to better understand and treat cancers within the Caribbean region.

Dr. Simone Badal, who is leading the groundbreaking cell line development programme, said that early findings indicate differences in how patients of African descent respond to certain anti-cancer drugs compared to other ethnic groups, underscoring the need for more targeted therapies.

She informed that one trial is to be resubmitted to the Wellcome Discovery Grant next month for funding of just under £5 million. Another trial is expected to be submitted within the next year.

Dr. Badal, who is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Basic Medical Sciences, was addressing the launch of the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMS) Research Support Fund on Tuesday (April 28) at the Mona campus.

UWI’s groundbreaking cell line development programme is focused on creating Caribbean-specific cell lines to improve cancer treatment for people of African descent, , further positioning the university at the forefront of regionally relevant cancer research.

With the backing of key supporters, including the National Health Fund (NHF), the pioneering research achieved a major scientific breakthrough with the development of the first Caribbean cell lines after five years of dedicated research.

The programme has since been expanded to include three breast cancer cell lines, with an additional two prostate cancer lines awaiting characterisation and a fourth cell line nearing completion.

In a significant milestone, Dr. Badal shared that the team recently received provisional acceptance for publication in the respected journal, Nature Scientific Reports.

Beyond scientific advancement, Dr. Badal emphasised the economic and clinical value of the research.

She revealed that the university has already received its first royalty payment from a licensed cell line entity through a partnership with Canadian supplier, ABM.

She noted that expanded licensing agreements could generate substantial revenue to fund future research initiatives.

Dr. Badal welcomed the launch of the FMS Research Support Fund in driving a research revival that delivers meaningful improvements in health outcomes for Jamaicans and the wider Caribbean.

The Fund is designed to strengthen the Faculty’s research capabilities by supporting innovative and impactful projects undertaken by faculty members and trainees, ensuring that academic inquiry continues to translate into practical solutions for regional development.