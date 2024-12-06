UWI Stages Dying to Be Beautiful Conference

‘Dying to Be Beautiful’, a three-day conference focused on mental health, body image, and eating disorders in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, gets under way on Friday (December 6) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Social Sciences.

It is the fourth biennial staging of the conference, which examines the negative health behaviours that are affecting the people of the Caribbean and those of Caribbean descent living in the diaspora, in their quest to achieve the ever-changing ideals of beauty.

This year’s event is being co-chaired by Psychologist and a Professor of Eating Disorders, Body Image, and Mental Health at the university, Dr. Caryl James and Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Dr. Abigail Harrison.

Dr. James told JIS News that the biennial conference began in 2012 as an effort to challenge the misconception that body dissatisfaction and eating disorders do not affect Caribbean people.

Over time, it has grown to address a wider range of mental health issues, with an emphasis on reducing stigma, raising awareness, and encouraging preventative strategies.

This year’s event is focused on body image concerns, eating disorders, and mental health challenges, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference agenda will include keynote addresses by local and international experts, oral presentations of research papers and workshops on mental performance, body image, resilience and healing techniques and discussions on the media’s influence, the influencer age, and challenges unique to the black community.

Additionally, there will be practical sessions on food preparation on a budget, yoga for mental wellness and sound healing, offering attendees a blend of traditional and holistic approaches to mental wellness.

Participants will also hear from chefs, sports psychologists, and other professionals dedicated to improving mental and physical well-being.

“This event highlights the need for a holistic approach to health, integrating mental, physical, and spiritual well-being,” Dr. James said.

“It brings diverse perspectives and actionable strategies to help individuals and communities thrive,” she added.

Dr. James told JIS News that the event is open to everyone, from healthcare professionals to students and the general public.

Attendees can participate both in-person and online, with the main events to be held in the Social Sciences Lecture Theatre and nearby breakout rooms.

Ushers and signs will guide participants to their designated locations.

Dr. James told JIS News that while on-the-day registration is available, early sign-up is encouraged to ensure adequate planning and accommodation.

Details and registration can be found on the conference website at Mona.UWI.edu, or by searching ‘Dying to Be Beautiful’ online.

Dying to Be Beautiful promises to be a transformative experience, shedding light on vital issues and inspiring meaningful change.