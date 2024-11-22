UWI Offers Training Programme to Strengthen Human Rights Principles at The Workplace

In a move geared at ensuring inclusivity in the workplace, the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, will be offering a training programme to strengthen human rights principles at places of employment.

Head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS), Mona Unit, Dr. Dalea Bean, said the programme will target Human Resource (HR) professionals, because they can “make or break our goals towards gender equity, and attention to human rights of all persons.”

“Equipping HR professionals with the tools, skills and opportunities to tease out issues of bias, discrimination and inclusivity in a safe, nonjudgmental and open learning environment is a necessary step towards making the workplace that haven for all,” Dr. Bean said.

She was addressing the launch of the Jamaica AIDS Support for Life (JASL)/European Union (EU) funded project – ‘Promoting Human Rights and Access to Justice for Priority Populations in Jamaica’ – on Thursday (November 21) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Dr. Bean said persons who participate in the training will get a comprehensive understanding of human rights principles and how they apply them to the workplace, with a focus on identifying, addressing and preventing discrimination.

“The course will empower participants to promote and uphold human rights within their organisations, as they will get the knowledge and tools to identify and address various forms of workplace discrimination and promote a culture of inclusivity and respect for human rights in organisations,” she added.

Dr. Bean argued that the Institute has made the best choice for the partnership with JASL, as it will create a solid programme of study which will result in real and lasting changes in the lives of persons.

The IGDS has a mission to produce and disseminate knowledge on gender-related issues in the Caribbean, in support of the UWI’s mission and Caribbean development goals.

The vision is that, in the future, all UWI graduates are trained, equipped and committed to promoting gender-sensitive development in all sectors.

JASL has a mission to be a world class leader, creating and utilising best practices in the delivery of services to persons living with and affected by HIV and AIDS in Jamaica.

Additionally, to participate in the fight against the spread of HIV and AIDS locally, in an enabling environment.