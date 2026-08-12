UWI Invites Primary and Secondary Schools to Participate in Health Fair

The University of the West Indies (UWI), through its Faculties of Humanities and Education and Medical Sciences, is inviting primary and secondary schools to participate in a Health and Education Fair scheduled for Friday, August 14, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at the Medical Sciences Building on the Mona Campus.

The collaborative initiative is designed to support students’ health, learning and overall well-being as they prepare for the upcoming academic year.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, said the fair will provide a range of health services, including general health assessments and back-to-school medical examinations, which are often required for school registration and admission.

These services will be delivered by qualified healthcare professionals from the Faculty of Medical Sciences and its partners.

The event will also feature an education component aimed at identifying and addressing potential learning challenges among students.

Literacy and numeracy diagnostic assessments will be conducted by experienced educators and specialists from the Faculty of Humanities and Education.

The assessments are intended to provide schools and parents with valuable information about students’ academic strengths and areas that may require additional support and intervention.

Schools wishing to access the literacy and numeracy diagnostic services are being asked to submit the full names, dates of birth and grade levels of participating students in advance.

The information will assist assessment teams in preparing the appropriate materials and ensuring the efficient delivery of services on the day of the event.

Principals are also being encouraged to register their schools’ participation through the online registration form available via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8UuIdba2Z-ScmZ4BT5Td-I3s2h-ETS8SmmRy3Dz_Vambeag/viewform.

According to the UWI, the initiative represents an important opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the University and the school community, while providing services that can positively impact students’ health, educational development and academic success.

School leaders are encouraged to share information with parents and students and to support participation in what organisers describe as a timely and impactful event.

For additional information persons can contact UWI at (876) 564-2859 or (876) 977-3659.