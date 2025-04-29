UTech Preparing Future-Proof Graduates

The University of Technology (UTech) is focused on producing “future-proof graduates” who are equipped to thrive in the new technological era, says President of the institution, Dr. Kevin Brown.

Speaking with JIS News at the University’s main campus in Papine, St. Andrew, recently, the Principal said there is a strong focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The objective is to ensure a critical mass of graduates with technical skills in areas such as software development, mechanical and electrical engineering and others, to meet the demands of industry.

“The University is fit and ready for the future, whether it is artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technology. The challenge for us, of course, is to ensure that we have the equipment on campus to expose the students, and that’s what we are working on right now,” he pointed out.

The UTech Principal recently invited Minister of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon to tour the institution’s various departments, including the renovated mechanical and industrial engineering laboratory, which boasts a metal 3D printer.

Through 3D printing, students are learning to design and print components for industries in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“We are looking forward to opening up this 3D metal printer lab to the wider industry in the very near future, but we know we need to accelerate more of this sort of initiative,” Dr. Brown said, noting that the University is working with the Government, the private sector, donors, and the alumni to upgrade other labs on the campus.

Dr. Brown contended that, as the Government targets increased level of investment, “we have to give the world confidence that we have world-class universities that are producing world-class graduates, and that is what we are aiming to do”.

“It is a technological age and this University was built for that. We just have to ensure now that we have the right academic programmes in place, that we are doing the right kind of applied research, and we have the talent in terms of staff to ensure that we produce the world-class graduates,” he added.