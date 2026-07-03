USF to Restore All Wi-Fi Sites Damaged by Hurricane Melissa in Hanover

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Charlton McFarlane, says that $32 million will be spent on restoring all 16 hurricane-damaged public Wi-Fi sites throughout the parish of Hanover.

Speaking to residents, business interests and other stakeholders at the public launch in the Lucea Bus Park on June 26, Mr. McFarlane said that not only was it a great and defining moment for Hanover but it was also a testament to the agency’s commitment to restore free, reliable internet access across all affected parishes.

He said that the rollout represents more than a restoration of service after Hurricane Melissa but should also be viewed as a strategic investment in resilience, education, and economic vitality, adding that the Lucea public Wi-Fi restoration is not only timely but underscores the scale of the public infrastructure upgrade intended to bridge the digital divide in a post-disaster landscape.

“Today is a big day… today is a big deal. Today is a massive day for the people of Hanover because today marks the day when the USF officially launches all 16 community Wi-Fi sites that were destroyed in October by Hurricane Melissa,” Mr. McFarlane noted.

“So, we are here at the Lucea Bus Park, where we just unveiled the Lucea public Wi-Fi, but that’s not the only one; as we said, we just launched 16 Wi-Fi sites right across the parish of Hanover. This is at a value of about $32 million and so we are very proud that, you know, in a few months after the hurricane we would have restored full connectivity to the people of Hanover,” he added.

Mr. McFarlane described the effort not merely as a technical fix but as a public-purpose project aimed at rebuilding trust in the parish’s digital future.

“Today marks a turning point for our community,” he added, stressing that the network’s free access removes financial barriers that had previously hindered remote learning, telework, and access to vital information.

Hurricane Melissa’s impact was unequivocal: all 16 sites suffered damage, severing critical online connections for families, schools, and local enterprises.

The Lucea Bus Park launch is the focal point of a parish-wide expansion but the implications extend beyond a single site.

The public nature of the network means no ongoing data costs for users, a policy intended to ensure inclusivity across income levels.

It also represents a collaboration between local authorities and telecommunications partners to instal, test, and activate the sites, with ongoing monitoring planned to maintain performance and protect user privacy.