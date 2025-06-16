USF to Equip Craft Markets With Internet Service

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is extending its internet connectivity drive to craft markets, beginning with the Kingston Craft Market, one of the largest in the island.

Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Charlton McFarlane, said the initiative forms part of the organisation’s wider efforts to enhance connectivity in spaces that support economic activity and small businesses.

He noted that the Fund is actively working with the management of craft markets across the country to provide internet access that will boost commerce and improve entrepreneurial capacity.

“We are in dialogue with the management of the Kingston Craft Market to instal internet connectivity at the location. We recognise that the internet enhances commerce, it empowers entrepreneurs to advertise their goods and services and expand the reach and demand for what they offer,” Mr. McFarlane told JIS News.

He noted that the project is among several partnerships that the USF has undertaken to support national development through technology.

“We are supporting other Government of Jamaca (GOJ) bodies, whether in social services, transportation, or commerce. We strongly believe that digital transformation touches every sector. It’s not optional; it’s essential,” Mr. McFarlane said.

The USF continues to execute its mandate to ensure access to information and communications technology (ICT) in underserved communities and sectors.

Through this and other initiatives, the USF is playing a vital role in equipping Jamaicans with the digital tools needed to thrive in a modern economy.