USF Restores Community Wi-Fi Sites In St. James

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has successfully restored all 30 community Wi-Fi sites across St. James at a cost of over $60 million, following damage caused by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that the agency used the damage as a chance to rebuild stronger.

“Prior to Hurricane Melissa, we relied only on the fibre technology. Now we are using both fibre and satellite technology, which means if one is down, we just go over to the other one. We have [also] included solar power technology to help to power our Wi-Fi solutions,” Mr. McFarlane stated.

He added that the same mix of fibre, satellite and solar will be used to roll out internet connectivity across the island wide.

The USF officially launched the 30 Community and Public Wi-Fi sites across St. James on Friday, June 19, through its highly anticipated “USF Connec’ Di West” Road Tour.

The road tour is a regional outreach initiative designed to bring digital connectivity, government services, and community engagement activities directly to residents across western Jamaica.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, pointed out that in society’s rapidly changing world, communication and digital connectivity are essential national priorities.

He noted that the government is committed to sustaining funding for digital infrastructure, including public Wi-Fi, as connectivity is key to moving the country and its people into a more advanced, digitally intelligent future.

“[The community] can use the process of Wi-Fi to connect to the police district. It has certainly made the police more efficient, and wherever the community is connected, it can assist the police in public order. It is there to assist people in maintaining good order and peace in their community,” Dr. Chang underscored.

Nearly 8,000 people in St. James use the free Wi-Fi service during busy periods.

The next Connec’ Di West Road Tour will be held in Lucea, Hanover in another two weeks.