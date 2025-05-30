USF Pursuing Solar Energy to Power Community Wi-Fi Services

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is taking decisive steps to improve its operational efficiency by reducing reliance on the national electricity grid to power its community Wi-Fi facilities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, made the disclosure during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’.

He noted that electricity costs remain a significant expense for the agency, which is tasked with expanding access to information and communications technology (ICT) across the island.

“We are looking to start a project… to solarise some of our community Wi-Fi points. This, we expect, will bring significant savings to our operations and, as such, free up resources so we can invest greater in other areas,” Mr. McFarlane told JIS News.

This initiative is part of the Fund’s broader strategy to streamline operations and expand reliable, accessible internet services, especially in underserved communities.

The Universal Service Fund remains pivotal in bridging Jamaica’s digital divide, with its latest initiative reinforcing a strong commitment to sustainability and fiscal responsibility.

An agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport, the USF is mandated to ensure access to information and communication tools that drive development.