USF Marks 20 Years of Connectivity

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a series of impactful initiatives and events aimed at enhancing digital access and public awareness across Jamaica.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank recently, Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the USF, Dana DeCordova-Denton, said the milestone is being observed under theme ‘Connected at 20, Committed for a Lifetime’.

The celebrations kicked off earlier this month with the launch of the ‘20 Fi 20 Campaign’, where 20 deserving students and teachers, who have been nominated by members of the public, will have the chance to receive a brand-new laptop.

“We wanted to celebrate our anniversary by giving back in a meaningful way, by empowering students and teachers who are making a difference in education and community development,” she told JIS News.

In addition to the laptop giveaway, the USF has been rolling out community Wi-Fi in 20 communities across Jamaica, with 13 installations to be completed by the end of May.

Targeted locations include Buckfield in St. Ann, Cedar Grove and Devon in Manchester, Bury Hill in St. Catherine, New Haven and Grants Pen in St. Andrew, among others.

The remaining installations will continue through June.

The Marketing and Public Relations Manager noted that a key highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be a flagship community event in Buff Bay, Portland.

This family-friendly ‘Wi-Fi Watch Party’ will transform Lichfield Park into an open-air cinema for the showing of the Bob Marley: One Love movie.

The event, powered by USF’s public Wi-Fi, will include traditional Jamaican games like dominoes and Ludo, a virtual reality experience for students and a complimentary beverage bar supported by corporate sponsors.

“This celebration is not just about connectivity; it’s about community. We’re showing that public Wi-Fi can support everything from education and employment to entertainment and social connection,” Mrs. DeCordova-Denton said.

She told JIS News that the organisation will also amplify its public education efforts through a forthcoming television commercial and a robust media strategy designed to increase brand awareness of its wide-reaching programmes.

These include community Wi-Fi hotspots, information and communications technology (ICT) training scholarships, and device distribution initiatives.

For 20 years, the USF has worked to bridge the digital divide in Jamaica, bringing access and opportunity to all Jamaicans regardless of their geography or background.

Mrs. DeCordova-Denton said that the anniversary initiatives reflect the agency’s continued commitment to nationwide development through digital inclusion.