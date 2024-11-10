USF Launches ‘Crack the Code’ Competition

The four-week initiative targets individuals 12 to 21 years and is open to persons with a basic understanding of HTML, CSS, and the Visual Studio Code editor.

Interested persons are encouraged to register through the USF’s official social media platforms.

Crack the Code is the brainchild of the entity’s Corporate Planner, Nepatra Bennett, who says persons can register up to November 29, adding that they can expect to enhance their coding skills in HTML and CSS.

She further noted that the competition supports the USF’s broader mission of expanding access to technology, education and skills training across Jamaica.

“Whether you are a beginner or more advanced learner, this competition offers something for everyone,” Ms. Bennett stated.

The Crack the Code Competition challenges participants to troubleshoot and correct coding errors in HTML and CSS, and then reassemble the corrected code into a fully functioning webpage.

Through this process, participants will develop essential technical skills and gain hands-on experience in building a real-world digital product.

For his part, USF Acting Chief Executive Officer, Andrew McRae, said the competition is an important step in preparing young Jamaicans for success in an increasingly digital world.