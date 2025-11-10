USF Initiative Delivers Solar-Powered Connectivity and Relief to Hurricane-Affected Western Parishes

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is continuing its “Connec’ 2 Recovery” Tour – an emergency outreach initiative, delivering solar-powered Internet service, device charging, and care packages to communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa across Western Jamaica.

The six-day relief effort, running from November 6 to 11, is benefiting residents in St. James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and St. Elizabeth.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Dana DeCordova Denton, told JIS News that the Fund’s mobile connection hub enables communities to reconnect with loved ones, access online resources, and recharge mobile devices using clean, renewable energy.

Powered by Starlink satellite technology, the hub provides free Wi-Fi access and device charging for up to 240 users daily, supporting thousands as power restoration efforts continue.

“This mobile relief effort is part of the USF’s ongoing mission to keep Jamaicans connected, especially in times of national recovery,” Mrs. DeCordova Denton said.

The USF is also distributing care packages containing food, hygiene supplies, and other essential items to families most severely impacted by the hurricane.

Mrs. DeCordova Denton noted that the initiative serves as a demonstration of the USF’s commitment to national recovery through digital inclusion.

The Connec’ 2 Recovery campaign also marks the official rollout of fixed Starlink terminals in key parishes across western Jamaica.

The first system, installed in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, is now operational, restoring high-speed internet access for residents.

The USF will instal nine additional terminals across the affected parishes in the coming weeks, with 90 more to follow islandwide as part of its long-term disaster resilience strategy.

Prior to Hurricane Melissa, the USF managed more than 400 community and public Wi-Fi hotspots across Jamaica. However, approximately 90 per cent of these sites were disrupted due to widespread power outages and infrastructure damage.

The transition to satellite-powered connectivity marks a significant advancement in Jamaica’s strategy for safeguarding digital access during national emergencies.

The Universal Service Fund, an agency under the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, continues to spearhead national efforts to expand information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, with targeted support for rural and underserved communities across Jamaica.