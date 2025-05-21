USF Head Reaffirms Agency’s Commitment to National Development

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Charlton McFarlane, is reiterating the organisation’s commitment to supporting national development.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Wednesday (May 21), Mr. McFarlane said the USF will continue expanding internet access to underserved communities as part of its robust digital transformation initiative.

“In 2025, we can’t have any serious dialogue about national development that excludes digital transformation, digital literacy, and cybersecurity. Many Jamaicans suffer from what we would call digital poverty, and the USF’s mandate is to close that poverty gap,” he stated.

The CEO emphasised that expanding internet access to underserved communities is not just about connectivity, but about empowering Jamaicans to participate meaningfully in the country’s development.

“Providing internet into a space where persons would otherwise not have access to it will unearth talent. It will also facilitate ingenuity, entrepreneurship and strengthen the education sector because, in a real way, our teachers are dependent on the resources that are available via the online platform,” he added.

The USF, an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transport, is mandated to ensure access to information and communication tools that facilitate development.

Over the years, the USF has implemented numerous programmes to improve digital literacy, expand internet access in rural areas, and equip public institutions with modern technology.

“I can’t think of any other point in our history as a nation where an entity with the unique mandate of the Universal Service Fund would have been more important than it is today. We will continue to innovate, to creatively support and drive the Government’s digital transformation policy as a funder,” Mr. McFarlane said.

Through its work, the USF continues to be a critical enabler in the Government’s broader National Development Plan, which identifies digital transformation as a key pillar in achieving sustainable inclusive economic growth and improved quality of life for all Jamaicans.