USF Donates Laptops to Medical Services Branch of JCF

By: Rocheda Bartley, October 22, 2025
Technology
Photo: Contributed
Officials from the Universal Service Fund (USF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Medical Services Branch mark the handover of digital devices by the USF recently, aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery. From left are Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the USF, Dana DeCordova Denton; Clinical Director in the Jamaica Constabulary Force Medical Services Branch, Dr. George Leveridge; Superintendent of Police and Director of Health Administration and Operations for Nutrition and Dietetics Services in the Branch, Dr. Claudia Campbell; Chief Executive Officer of Universal Service Fund, Charlton McFarlane; and Senior Medical Social Worker in the Branch, Kimberly Graham.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Medical Services Branch has received a major boost to its digital infrastructure, following the recent donation of 10 laptops and two desktop computers by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The new equipment is expected to significantly enhance the Branch’s ability to manage patient records electronically, improve internal communication, and support data-driven decision-making across departments.

Ultimately, this support is anticipated to improve the quality of care provided to police officers and their families.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on October 17, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Charlton McFarlane, said digital access is critical in transforming services.

“At the USF, we believe that technology should never be a barrier to service; it should be an enabler. These devices represent more than hardware; they are a bridge from a paper-based system to a connected, efficient, and technology-driven operation. We’re proud to play our part in strengthening the systems that care for the men and women who serve Jamaica every day,” he said.

Mr. McFarlane added that the donation reflects his organisation’s commitment to advancing digital transformation in Jamaica’s public sector.

Meanwhile, Clinical Director of the JCF Medical Services Branch, Dr. George Leveridge, expressed gratitude for the USF’s contribution and reaffirmed the Branch’s commitment to modernising its systems to deliver timely and effective health services to its members.

The Universal Service Fund, an agency under the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, was established in 2005 and is financed through a levy on inbound international calls.

Its mandate is to bridge Jamaica’s digital divide by implementing ICT projects that support national development.

Last Updated: October 22, 2025