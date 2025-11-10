USF Deploys Mobile Wi-Fi Station in Montpelier, Hanover, to Support Hurricane Recovery

The Universal Service Fund (USF) rolled out a mobile Wi-Fi and charging station in Montpelier, Hanover, on November 7, to provide critical connectivity support for residents impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that the agency’s community Wi-Fi infrastructure sustained significant damage during Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall on October 28.

In response, the USF adopted Starlink Wi-Fi technology to restore connectivity in affected communities.

Mr. McFarlane further stated that arrangements are being made to visit additional communities in Westmoreland and southern St. Elizabeth this week to instal the technology.

“Some persons have not been able to contact their families since the passage of the hurricane, which can lead to anxiety. By restoring connectivity, we’re helping them communicate and access critical information,” the CEO said.

He added, “Our response to Hurricane Melissa is comprehensive. Re-establishing connectivity is essential, and this is what we are doing through the USF’s mandate, to enable digital access across Jamaica.”

Mr. McFarlane shared that his personal experience of losing contact with family members in Hanover during Hurricane Melissa has deepened his commitment to expanding digital access in disaster-affected communities.

“If I had this solution in Logwood, I would have learned within a day or two, instead of a week later, about the passing of my own family member,” he said.

To further support affected communities, the Universal Service Fund (USF) distributed approximately 400 care packages to residents of Montpelier. Each package included mosquito repellent, non-perishable food items, and other essential supplies.

Community representative, Attorney-at-Law and farmer, Howayne Brown, who described the hurricane as ‘apocalyptic’, said the service has brought much-needed relief to residents.

“During the hurricane, many persons had no connection with their family or loved ones abroad. I lost a lot of chickens. But seeing the USF here serving the community really means a lot. It shows that philanthropy and care are still alive in Jamaica,” he said.

Additionally, the USF has installed permanent Starlink satellite systems in Bethel Town and White House, Westmoreland, as well as in Lucea, Hanover.

Mr. McFarlane stated that the agency aims to deploy at least 12 units by the end of the week.