USF Committed to Bridging the Digital Divide

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Andrew McRae, says his organisation remains steadfast in bridging Jamaica’s digital divide and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

Mr. McRae said the USF’s mission is to ensure that all Jamaicans have access to the vital digital tools needed to thrive in today’s technology-driven world, irrespective of their geographic location or socio-economic background.

“The USF is committed to ensuring that all Jamaicans have access to the internet, which is essential for education, economic growth and social inclusion,” he stated.

In October, the USF commissioned five community Wi-Fi sites and launched a Connect Ja Public Wi-Fi facility, providing free high-speed internet access to underserved communities.

The new locations include Newlands in St. Catherine, Orange Hill and Fowler Town in St. Ann, Top Burger in Kingston, and Lincoln Square in Manchester.

These hubs offer a much-needed resources for residents, providing internet access that is essential for educational research, online learning, job hunting and accessing government services.

Additionally, the USF completed the distribution of tablets under the Connect a Child Programme to Members of Parliament (MP) in St. Catherine, St. Thomas and Clarendon.

Under the initiative, each MP received 10 tablets for high-performing Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students in their constituencies.

“We are excited to see these initiatives take shape and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our communities. As we move into the final months of the year, the USF remains dedicated to its mission of providing equitable access to technology and enhancing the quality of life for all Jamaicans,” Mr. McRae said.

Since its establishment in 2005, the USF has been at the forefront of Jamaica’s efforts to close the digital divide.

It is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, and funds projects that seek to bring Internet access to underserved and rural areas islandwide.