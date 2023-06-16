USF and e-LJAM Sign MOU to Advance Integration of Technology In Education System

The Universal Service Fund (USF) and e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJam), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide interventions to promote the integration of technology in the education system.

The MOU was signed during a ceremony held at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) Auditorium in Kingston, on Friday (June 16).

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of e-LJam, Andrew Lee, pointed out that the signing represents the cementing of the relationship between e-Learning and USF, their principal funding partner.

Annually, the USF allocates $770 million to e-LJam to implement technology projects that support the teaching and learning process.

“Last year, of significance, we started with the re-equipping of the labs in our schools, and that allowed us to cover 173 schools, receiving 10,000 laptops. Now, these laptops will go towards the e-testing that the schools have embarked on,” Mr. Lee shared.

He advised that e-LJam is in the fifth year of the 11-year Tablet in Schools Programme and is looking forward to the continued support of the USF.

“Moving forward, I want to assure you that we remain unwavering in our conviction of providing technology solutions to our schools that will address current and future needs,” Mr. Lee said.

CEO of the USF, Daniel Dawes, explained that at the end of the 11-year period, the Fund would have provided “billions of dollars” to e-LJam.

“This financial year, we have earmarked $1.3 billion again, to treat with the national broadband initiative, and this is about ensuring that our secondary schools and our primary schools are outfitted with reliable, high-quality broadband services,” he noted.

Mr. Dawes highlighted that USF has begun dialogue with the Ministry of Education and Youth about integrating technology in early-childhood institutions.

For his part, Chairman of e-LJam and USF, Metry Seaga, said the signing ceremony was a testament to joined-up government.

Noting that he “could not be more happy”, Mr. Seaga charged both entities to properly implement the terms of the MOU.

“I look forward to e-Learning and USF changing the lives of Jamaican people,” the Chairman said.