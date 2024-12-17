Used Motor Vehicle Buyers Urged to Know Rights and Responsibilities

As the demand for used motor vehicles continues to rise, the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is urging buyers to be better informed about their rights and responsibilities when making such purchases.

During a recent webinar on motor vehicle importation hosted by the Trade Board Limited (TBL), Director for the CAC’s Western Region, Richard Rowe, said that “consumers should be aware of their rights and responsibilities when importing vehicles to ensure that they receive a product that meets Jamaican standards.”

These rights include transparency in pricing, protection against faulty goods and access to information about the vehicle’s history and condition before purchase.

If, for any reason, there is a problem with a motor vehicle purchase, “the buyer should contact the vendor, who should either repair the item under the terms and conditions of warranty, replace the vehicle with one of similar value or offer a full refund as outlined in the Consumer Protection Act of 2005,” Mr. Rowe informed.

Under the Act, vendors must honour these obligations regardless of a no-refund policy.

Noting the prevailing culture of apathy among consumers, Mr. Rowe said it is important for persons to take their rights seriously.

“We have a ‘cyaa badda’ attitude. We spend $500,000 and say we cyaa badda. We spend $5 million and say we cyaa badda. I have to wonder, how much do we need to spend to bother?” he questioned.

To help change this mentality, the Director said the CAC continues to lead robust public education programmes aimed at raising awareness about consumer rights and responsibilities.

“Our role is to ensure that consumers and importers are informed and empowered to make decisions that protect their investments and their rights. Empowered consumers drive better service, compliance, and accountability,” he contended.

Consumers are also encouraged to utilise the CAC mobile app for the latest updates or to lodge complaints through the ‘File A Complaint’ section of the CAC website: www.cac.gov.jm or call (876) 619-4222.