Use NEPA Authorised Facilities Only for Disposal of E-waste

Jamaicans are being encouraged to responsibly dispose of their electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) by using designated facilities authorised by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

Currently, INET Jamaica Limited, located on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) (Riverton location) are the only two entities authorised by NEPA to collect and store e-waste.

“While the NSWMA offers nationwide collection services and is equipped with vehicles for transport, making it accessible to individuals and businesses across the island, it is not authorised to export this category of waste and instead partners with INET Jamaica Limited for this aspect of the process,” said Manager of the Pollution Prevention Branch at NEPA, Bethune Morgan.

She was addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held recently at the agency’s Television Department located at 5-9 South Odeon Avenue in Kingston.

Ms. Morgan explained the importance of directing electronic waste to authorised facilities, particularly in light of recent amendments to the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

“These recent amendments regulate how plastic waste can be traded by distinguishing between hazardous, non-hazardous and other waste before it can be exported internationally, as Jamaica does not have the infrastructure to process many of these waste streams,” she said.

She noted that under the amendments “even components removed from electronic devices, such as wiring or metal parts, are now covered by the Convention. This means items previously treated as scrap metal must now be managed as e-waste if they originate from disassembled electronics”.

She cautioned exporters and scrap metal dealers who may be handling such materials, stating that “if you are moving material that was removed from an electrical or electronic device, even if it looks like just wires or metal, it may still be classified as e-waste and subject to export controls. If in doubt, consult NEPA before attempting to ship these materials”.

Failure to comply with the rules can lead to delayed shipments, delayed costs, and international non-compliance, Ms. Morgan said.

To ensure that materials are processed and exported lawfully, NEPA and the Jamaica Customs Agency jointly inspect export containers and seal them prior to shipment.

The inspection and sealing process is documented and monitored, forming part of the permit conditions required under the Natural Resources (Hazardous Waste) (Control of Transboundary Movement) Regulations.

The Pollution Prevention Branch Manager also advised members of the public and private-sector stakeholders to avoid donating or accepting used electronics without verifying their condition and lifespan.

“Many shipments declared as gifts in the past were found to be essentially waste, unsuitable for reuse or repair. Hence, donations of used equipment must have a reasonable expected lifespan and must not be a means of dumping unusable devices on Jamaica or elsewhere,” she stated.

Members of the public, businesses, and exporters who need to dispose of or export electronic or electrical waste are urged to use authorised collection points only and consult NEPA for guidance.

For export permits and compliance guidance, persons may contact NEPA’s Pollution Prevention Branch by sending an email to competentauthority@nepa.gov.jm or calling 876-754-7540.

They may also visit www.nepa.gov.jm for more details on proper e-waste disposal and transboundary movement regulations.