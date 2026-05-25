Use Labour Day To Strengthen Hurricane Preparedness – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Dr. Andrew Holness, is encouraging Jamaicans to use Labour Day activities to strengthen preparedness ahead of the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

He urged individuals to take the time now to assess their homes and communities rather than waiting until a storm threat develops.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the opening ceremony for the Labour Day National Project at the Lewis Town Early Childhood Institution (ECI) in Brompton, St. Elizabeth, on Monday (May 25).

“In a few more days, I’ll be standing in another ceremony marking the beginning of the hurricane season, and at that time I will give you my usual message, which is to get ready, be prepared,” the Prime Minister said.

“Examine your property, the curtilage of your property. Look around your community. See the things that are threats to your safety and the integrity of your house. Prune your trees, clear culverts and drains,” he advised.

The Prime Minister also encouraged persons to inspect generators, emergency food supplies and roofs while weather conditions remain favourable. “Now is a good time to… make sure that everything is working,” he emphasised.

Dr. Holness cautioned residents against carrying out tree-pruning activities during dangerous weather conditions.

“You see that limb that was hanging before and threatening? Now is a good time to prune it. Don’t do it when the hurricane is coming,” he said.

As Jamaica marks Labour Day 2026 under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose, In All Things, Jamaica Wins,’ the Prime Minister urged citizens to view the observance as a national day of service.

“It’s a public holiday but it’s… a day where we work for the community,” he said.

Labour Day activities at the Lewis Town ECI included roofing repairs, painting and general restoration works carried out by volunteers, community members and representatives from several Government agencies.