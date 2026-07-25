Use Emancipendence Period To Embrace Resilience – Mayor Vernon

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has called on Jamaicans to use the Emancipendence period to embrace resilience as a critical tool for achieving national transformation and building a secure, prosperous future.

He was addressing the St. James Municipal Corporation and Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Emancipation and Independence Church Service at the Norwood Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. James on Saturday (July 25) under the theme: ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.

Councillor Vernon told the congregants that Jamaica’s story has always been built on the enduring spirit of resilience, from the Maroons who fought for freedom, to the labour workers of 1938 who demanded basic rights, and to the athletes who proudly carry the national flag to Olympic glory.

He added that this same strength has seen the country rise after devastating hurricanes, recover from economic hardship and maintain a powerful voice on the world stage despite being a small nation.

The Mayor noted that resilience must go further than simply surviving hard times, but to innovate and rebuild stronger after severe climate disasters.

He urged citizens to unite across political lines, age groups and local communities, calling for stronger participatory governance so that every person feels true ownership of the nation’s path forward.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in his message read by Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, highlighted the ongoing rebuilding process following the impact of Hurricane Melissa, as the latest major test of the national character.

He indicated that real resilience means standing side-by-side, sharing everyday burdens, rebuilding homes and holding on to the belief that tomorrow can be brighter.

He praised the practical acts of kindness seen across the island in the aftermath of the hurricane, with neighbours helping each other clear debris to churches opening their doors as shelters, emergency workers serving tirelessly and ordinary citizens donating their time and hard-earned resources.