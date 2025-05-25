Usain Bolt Named Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has named the world’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, as the country’s Global Tourism Ambassador.

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, made the announcement during the entity’s 70th anniversary celebration at the historic Devon House in Kingston on May 22.

The announcement marks the launch of a fully integrated global marketing campaign, set to debut in August 2025, with the sports icon as its primary feature.

“We have been building fully integrated campaigns to tell the Jamaica story. Today, unlike eight years ago, the JTB and its methodologies of marketing are fully technology integrated. If we cannot integrate, then we cannot do it, and as we traverse this digital space, one of the critical components of integrated digital marketing is content –loads of it,” Mr. White said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, reflected on Mr. Bolt’s longstanding connection with Jamaica’s tourism and his unparalleled global influence.

“It is such pride and joy that embraces me at this time to participate in this announcement. Usain will recall when he did it first in Beijing at the ‘Bird’s Nest’ –we were there, and tourism was there with him,” he said.

The Minister indicated that the Olympian’s role in the new campaign is appropriate at this time, as the country continues to focus on its recovery from mega disruptions.

“So as part of our own innovativeness and seeking to find new and exciting ways of rekindling the market and getting back the growth that we must have as we move into the new perspectives of global realities, we want the man who has done it well, with speed and efficiency, and has captured the imagination of the world and has made Jamaica a number one destination across the globe, to be right there with us,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mr. Bolt indicated that, “for me, it’s always an honour to represent my country.”

“I’m looking forward to making an impact, as always, [and] to put Jamaica ‘to the world’. I will try to represent the country as best as possible, and I will continue pushing and making Jamaica proud. Jamaica is number one and we will try to keep it there as long as possible,” he said.

The Olympian’s first engagement as Ambassador takes place in New York this week during the JTB’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

The campaign, anchored by Mr. Bolt’s global appeal, is expected to be a game-changer for Jamaica’s tourism marketing, aiming to draw millions to the island with a blend of technology, storytelling and unmistakable Jamaican pride.