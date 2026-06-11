US$7-Million Investment by Stewart’s Automotive a Vote of Confidence in Jamaica – Minister Hill

Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, has welcomed Stewart’s Automotive Group’s US$7-million investment in its new Great Wall Motor (GWM) showroom in Kingston as a vote of confidence in Jamaica’s economy and its international influence.

Designed with the capacity to display up to eight vehicles simultaneously, the 9,000 square-foot showroom, located on South Camp Road, will serve as the hub for GWM’s local operations.

It is expected to create multiple new jobs for Jamaicans in the automotive industry.

Minister Hill, in his address at the recent official opening ceremony, said that the investment is “evident and clear that Jamaica is a market of consequence”.

“With a global brand like Great Wall Motor, one of China’s leading privately owned automotive manufacturers, operating in more than 170 countries and regions, choosing to establish a permanent, purpose-built presence in Jamaica, it is a clear vote of confidence in Jamaica’s economy,” he stated.

“Jamaican customers are sophisticated, and investors who come to this country and commit to it, invest in it [and] build in it, will find a country that is ready, a Government that is enabling, and that the Jamaican people are discerning and deserving of the best products that the world has to offer,” he pointed out.

GWM is the first Chinese brand of vehicles brought into the island.

Minister Hill said that one of the best ways for Jamaica’s economy to grow is through new and increased investment.

He also pointed to the benefit of skills transfer from Chinese auto experts, especially given that Jamaicans are now embracing more Chinese-made vehicles.

Minister Hill also commended Stewart’s on more than 80 years in the auto business.

“This kind of longevity is a product of vision and trust earned with the Jamaican consumer and a relentless commitment for doing business the right way,” he said.

For her part, Managing Director, Stewart’s Automotive Group, Jacqueline Stewart-Lechler, said that the unveiling of the GWM showroom in Jamaica marks more than the opening of a new space.

“It represents confidence in our market, belief in our people and a clear vision of the road ahead for Jamaica’s automotive industry,” she said, expressing pride that the modern structure was built by Jamaicans.

She noted that the Stewart family’s long-standing commitment to Jamaica’s growth “continues to steer every major investment that we make”.

The showroom is named the Diana Stewart Building in honour of the Stewart-family matriarch.