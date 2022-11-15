US$417,000 Raised to Build Paediatric Clinic in St. Ann

The Issa Trust Foundation has raised US$417,000 from a benefit concert held in New York on November 12 to assist in building a paediatric clinic in St. Ann.
The funds include a US$200,000 donation from international charity Direct Relief.
The clinic will provide healthcare services for children and adolescents in St. Ann and surrounding parishes.
Wife of the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, was patron of the fundraising event held in Manhattan, which featured a scintillating performance from iconic reggae band Third World.
She expressed gratitude to the donors, particularly Direct Relief. “A big thank you from the Issa Foundation… and a big thank you from the people of Jamaica,” Mrs. Holness said.
The wife of the Prime Minister has long been a champion of private-sector partnership in the delivery of healthcare and has worked to facilitate support to the sector by several non-profit organisations.
President of the Issa Foundation, Diane Pollard, said that the fundraising gala was a success.
“The energy in the room was electrifying as guests enjoyed coming together for our first major fundraiser in the United States (US),” she told JIS News.
“We are so grateful for everyone’s overwhelming support and generosity. We do hope more partners will step up, join forces with us to help our future generation,” she said.
For his part, President, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Direct Relief, Thomas Tighe, said in a statement, that the charity organisation, which operates in 50 States in the US, exists to advance “the simple mission” of helping all people have access to health services they need, so they can realise their “fullest potential and enjoy the wonders of life”.
‘The Issa Trust Foundation’s children’s clinic will do exactly that for Jamaican children,” he said, adding that Direct Relief is honored to be a part of this important initiative.
Established in 2005, the Issa Trust Foundation focuses on prevention, health promotion and education, as well as the improvement of medical services in Jamaica.