US Disaster Relief Volunteers in Jamaica

Approximately 50 disaster relief volunteers from the United States (US) arrived in the island on Thursday (October 30) to provide relief and recovery assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which brought with them essential packages, equipment and search and rescue dogs, will bolster local efforts in assessing damage and coordinating assistance.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who met the team on arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston, said that Jamaica is grateful for the assistance.

“I am understanding that there is many more to come, including a number of assets, meaning helicopter assets, that can act as hospitals and also search and rescue and distribution,” he said.

“It been 36 hours since the hurricane, so we are moving as fast as possible, but obviously, logistics are always a challenge in the height and aftermath of a disaster, but this has given me great reassurance that the world loves us, loves Jamaica and obviously is going to do everything to help us to rebuild as quickly as possible,” he added.

Chargé d’Affaires at US Embassy in Jamaica, Scott Renner, said his Government and his country stand with the people of Jamaica.

“This is the first concrete example of [our support]. We are sending in not only aid on this plane but also search and rescue experts,” he said.

“We are here to help the people of Jamaica recover from this devastating hurricane,” Mr. Renner said.

For her part, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, thanked the international community for all of their assistance.

“There are many more to come and the Government is doing everything we can to get to the communities that have been marooned and to get food and critical supplies to them,” she said.